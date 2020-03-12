Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.