On Friday, Oct. 21, Broad Street's DeSoto Theatre will host a screening of the Rome-based film "Spirit Halloween."
The screening is a fundraiser as well as to increase community involvement and raise awareness for the upcoming Rome International Film Festival. Audiences will also be shows a preview of this year's RIFF films.
“We are incredibly excited to preview the films that will be programmed during the festival this year from Nov. 10-13," said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. "We are really looking forward to playing ‘Spirit Halloween’ at The DeSoto Theatre, one of the film's locations. We are honored to be partnering with the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and can’t wait to unveil some trailers for the public while sporting some Halloween costumes.”
The screening will being at 7 p.m. on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Kids 7 to 12 years old and families are encouraged to attend the screening wearing Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded for best costume.
Tickets are $15 and the proceeds will go towards RIFF and the Historic Desoto Theatre Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at riff2022.eventive.org
“RIFF has long been a great partner for the DeSoto, and we have been so impressed to see it grow into a regional festival garnering a lot of respect within the industry,” said DeSoto Board President Jim Powell. “We were also thrilled that the DeSoto features so prominently in ‘Spirit Halloween,’ and we look forward to a huge crowd on Oct. 21 ready to see local actors, locations and talent front and center in the movie.”
A share of the event's proceeds will benefit the continued renovation of The DeSoto Theatre.
This year’s Rome International Film Festival festival is set to have several networking opportunities, screenings, special guests, VIP events, and workshops to be announced in the coming weeks.
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10, there is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes.