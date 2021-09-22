A musical memoir and an intimate concert lead the way into this year's popular fall event, Fiddlin' Fest.
The Rome International Film Festival will host an exclusive screening of "Sweet Dreams Do Come True" on Friday, Oct. 8.
Sponsored by Latina-owned production studio, PAM Studios Rome, the screening will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. The award-winning performance film and biographical documentary depicts veteran Nashville songwriter Verlon Thompson’s lifelong commitment to song.
An intimate concert with the troubadour himself as well as an exclusive Q&A with Thompson and documentary director Brent Simonds will follow the showing.
Simonds’ musical documentary stemmed from a passion project and boasts 93-minutes of the sounds of Folk and Americana music, exclusive footage of Thompson’s extraordinary life as well as beloved behind-the-scenes moments with family, friends and musical peers including Guy Clark and Sam Bush.
Thompson has 30 years of professional songwriting experience under his belt. As a solo performer and as the trusted sidekick of Texas icon Guy Clark, Verlon has viewed the world from stages far and wide, from Barcelona to Binger (his hometown in Oklahoma). Many of Thompson’s compositions have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Rodgers, Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood and more!
The screening takes place Friday, Oct. 8 starting at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at bit.ly/RIFFVerlon
The event and all other RIFF events are included and fully accessible to those holding 2021 Patron Passes, passes are available for purchase at riffga.com