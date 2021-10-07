An intimate concert by Nasvhille troubadour Verlon Thompson and a screening of his musical memoir will take place Friday starting at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
That’s how the Rome International Film Festival will kick off one of Rome’s most popular fall events, Fiddlin’ Fest.
The concert and screening of the musical memoir “Sweet Dreams Do Come True” are a perfect way to usher in the downtown bluegrass festival.
Thompson is a Nashville-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and troubadour from Binger, Oklahoma with more than 30 years of storytelling and guitar picking under his belt. He has performed all over Georgia, from Tybee Island to Ringgold.
“We are excited to kick off Fiddlin’ Fest with a documentary and concert with legendary musician Verlon Thompson,” said RIFF executive director. “Rome is primed to be an entertainment community, be it film or music. RIFF is at the precipice of brining great events to the community.”
Ingram said Thompson toured supporting the late Guy Clark for many years and invited Rome and area residents to hear him play and listen to some of those great stories that are tied to music history.
Throughout the 93-minute film, viewers meet his family, friends, and musical peers including Guy Clark, Sam Bush, Shawn Camp, Wayland Holyfield, Billy Dean, Suzy Bogguss, Doug Crider, and Jon Randall. Audiences are also introduced to the love of Thompson’s life — Mike & Betty’s daughter.
The concert and film screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Thompson and “Sweet Dreams” director, Brent Simonds.
Tickets to this event as well as RIFF passes can be purchased at riffga.com. This particular event, and all other RIFF 2021 events are free and accessible with a 2021 Patron Pass.