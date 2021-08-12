The Rome International Film Festival just got a big jolt of creativity and fresh ideas from a giant in the industry.
Louis Black, co-founder of South by Southwest, is joining RIFF’s creative team which brings not only a new perspective to Rome’s film festival but also a good deal of clout and influence in the arena.
South by Southwest, abbreviated as SXSW, is an annual conglomeration of film, interactive media, music festivals and conferences organized jointly that take place in Austin, Texas. SXSW Film Conference, specifically, spans five days of conference panels and sessions. Programming consists of keynote speakers, panels, workshops and mentor sessions with expert filmmakers and industry leaders.
“I am fascinated by Georgia,” Black said. “It has great local filmmakers and filming locations. With the Austin Film Society we wanted to do something to promote filmmaking and giving a voice to underserved filmmakers. That’s what we hope to do here.”
RIFF also welcomes Michael Dunaway to the team. Dunaway is a filmmaker and Paste Magazine Editor-at-Large. He has served as creative director for the Sarasota Film Festival.
Together the men hope to bring a fresh perspective to what they see as an already impressive Rome International Film Festival. Black and Dunaway come in as “Chief Creative Conspirator” and “Creative Co-Conspirator” respectively.
“Most festivals in a town the size of Rome have programming that’s a little more provincial,” Dunaway said. “That’s not knocking anyone or any festival. But Rome stood out to us because we saw that RIFF was taking chances and really trying for programming that gave a wide range of filmmakers a voice. We want to promote the indigenous Georgia communities. There are lots of people here whose stories haven’t been told.”
Although it won’t happen overnight, Black and Dunaway, along with RIFF’s existing creative team, want to push for the highest quality programming of films that could one day put Rome on the map within the industry.
“There’s no reason Rome can’t be the center of the Georgia film scene,” said Dunaway, a Macon native. “Rome’s got all the ingredients to do that. I can’t emphasize enough how charming the city of Rome is. If the place you’re hosting your festival doesn’t have charm, people won’t enjoy it. But if it starts out as a great place to begin with, then filmmakers and film viewers will have a truly special experience.”
Black was very complimentary of the community and said it’s the perfect place for a successful and popular film festival. He noted the friendly residents and great downtown area as key to attracting visitors and filmmakers alike.
“The programming (at RIFF) is already excellent,” he said. “We just have to build on that. It evolves slowly. It’s not gonna happen overnight but if you’re showing quality programming, the people will come.”
Seth Ingram, RIFF creative director, said this partnership with Black and Dunaway will result in audiences seeing an organic expansion as far as the festival is concerned. The most important thing is film growth, he said.
“RIFF has long been a filmmakers festival secret,” he said. “Having Louis and Michael on the team is like a megaphone to reach a wider audience.”
While the emphasis is on the future of RIFF, Ingram said audiences will be able to see an immediate impact on this year’s festival in terms of filmmaker talent and even special guests. He even hinted that festival staff may soon be making announcements about the lineup of special guests at this year’s event.
“I’m sure Louis is already dipping into his rolodex and getting some bigger names to look this way,” Ingram said.
This year’s Rome International Film Festival, the 18th of its kind, is scheduled for November 11-14.
Ultimately, the goal of Black’s and Dunaway’s presence here is to promote quality filmmaking.
“I’m here because I believe in the local talent here,” Black said. “If we do this right, some 15-year-old with a camera might see what we’re doing and go out and make a great film. That’s what this is about.”