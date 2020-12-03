The Rome High School Wolfpack Thespians will present Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ today and Friday.
The performances will take place at the Rome High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and curtain is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available on Facebook by searching “RHS Wolfpack Thespians presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ or on the Rome High School Wolfpack Thespians FB page.
By clicking the “shop” button on the Facebook page, guests can enter the amount for their specific order. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. No ticket will be issued, just check in at the door.
Seating is limited to 150. Masks are required. Seating will be by family.