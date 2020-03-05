Russ McClanahan is excited for a night of blues music on March 13.
McClanahan, along with several other musicians and vocalists will bring classic blues tunes to a Rome audience when “An Affair to Remember: Remembering the Blues” returns to the Rome Civic Center.
This will be the eighth year the event has taken place. The popular event has become a social occasion for many Rome residents as they get dressed for the black tie affair, enjoy a catered meal and listen to local and area musicians performing some of the best loved blues songs from across the decades.
“It was an honor to be a part of this last year,” said McClanahan, who will be playing the harmonica with the band. “It gives me a chance to be a part of something that brings different parts of our community together. And it gives me a chance to share the joy of the blues with everyone.”
Each week McClanahan and other musicians rehearse with vocalists including Teddy Barnett, Hardy Sams and Alonzo Taylor. Mark Van Leuven, Maurice and Bruce Whatley and Sarah Armstrong. They’ll present music by such names as B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Bobby “Blue” Bland.
Event organizer Willie Mae Samuel said she’s excited to have McClanahan return as a harmonica player. She remembers growing up in South Carolina and men would walk around with a harmonica in their pockets should they need to start playing at any time, in any place.
“It’s such a great instrument and one that really evokes the emotion that’s in a lot of blues music,” Samuel said. “Russ has been very kind to play with us last year and to agree to play this year. We have a great lineup of musicians and vocalists. I think people are really going to have a good time.”
The event will be co-hosted by Michael McDermott and the Rev. Carey Ingram.
Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. as guests arrive at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill and continue while they mingle. Around 7 p.m., a short program will take place after which guests will be served dinner and will be entertained by the hosts.
Then the musical performances will start. Samuel said as they do each year, guests will be encouraged to enjoy the music and dance when the mood strikes.
“This event has always been about sharing the blues,” Samuel said. “This isn’t a black thing. It’s a blues thing. Everyone has the blues at some point. Everyone can relate. A lot of this music was born out of pain and heartbreak and oppression. And it influenced so many other forms of music. This is a chance for people to learn about and appreciate the blues.”
McClanahan agreed, encouraging his fellow Rome residents to give the event a chance even if they haven’t had any previous experience with blues music.
“Step out of your box and open yourself up to it,” he said. “It’s such a friendly group of people and so welcoming. I’d love for people to experience that warmth and that music and that culture.”
The black tie event takes place Friday, March 13, at the Rome Civic Center from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available by calling 706-235-0607, 706-622-7919 or 706-234-0104.