The 35th running of the Roman Rumble is just around the corner and there’s several reasons Rome residents need to participate.
A popular outdoor event, a fundraiser for Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center, is a 5K and 2-mile Health Walk. It returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 11 and Rome residents still have time to prepare.
The popular annual event is first and foremost a major fundraiser for Harbor House. All proceeds from the event benefit Harbor House which serves Floyd, Polk and Haralson Counties and provides children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to tell their stories of abuse. The mission of Harbor House is to provide a caring, comfortable and safe environment to evaluate children who may have been abused and to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the benefit of the child and to lessen the trauma suffered.
We’re coming off a year of inactivity for many. What better way to kick start your family’s fitness goals than by participating in this community event together.
Harbor House Executive Director Joe Costolnick outlined some of the ways participation in the event has a direct impact on victims as well as on individuals’ fitness goals.
“By registering for the Roman Rumble, you are helping to support child victims of abuse within our community, by helping them overcome the trauma they experienced, as well as by helping to raise awareness towards ending child abuse, once and for all,” he said.
“By registering, you are making a commitment to your overall fitness goals. After COVID, many people are seeking ways to lose a few of those ‘pandemic pounds.’ What better way to commit to getting in shape than by signing up and starting to train now.”
Costolnick added that participants are helping to support their local child advocacy center and the children that they serve, but you are also helping to inspire others to support them as well.
“By registering, you are using your voice to show others that Harbor House matters to our community, and that they should help support it as well,” he said.”
Registration is now open and is discounted for all first responders as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Registration is available online at romerumble.itsyourrace.com/register/
“Whether you know it or not, by signing up you will be supporting many of your friends and neighbors who have unfortunately experienced the trauma surrounding an incident of child abuse,” Costolnick said. “Statistics show that without a doubt, many of the people that you interact with on a daily basis have been affected by child abuse, with many of them having received services at Harbor House. Show them that you care by registering for the Roman Rumble and supporting this important cause.”