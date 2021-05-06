Registration is now open for the Rome Little Theatre Academy Summer Workshop 2021.
The workshop will take place June 28 to July2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and is open to students who have completed grades 1-12.
The Summer Workshop is a summer stock-style day camp designed to challenge and inspire both novice and experienced young actors. Grouped by grade, students rotate through classes in musical theatre vocal technique, choreography, scene and character study, and improvisation.
Early Registration Tuition is $175. After May 10, tuition goes up to $185. Tuition includes workshop t-shirt, clear performance mask, and lunch daily.
RLT operates under a proactive COVID policy drafted by the RLT Reopening and Safety Committee and adopted by the Board of Directors. This plan adheres and adapts to local, state, and federal guidelines, as well as industry best practices. As infection and risk levels shift, RLT will react and adapt as necessary. RLT Academy Summer Workshop 2021 will adopt the following procedures in order to minimize risk:
Classes sizes will be limited to 66% of typical registration.
All students and staff will wear masks or approved face coverings unless they are eating.
Students displaying symptoms of COVID will not be allowed to attend Academy without a doctor’s signature or a negative COVID test.
Students will have temperatures checked every morning.
High-touch areas will be sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will be available in every room.
Social distancing of a minimum of 3’ will be observed whenever possible.
Lunch will be outside as long as weather permits.
Check-in, drop off, and pick up procedures will be adjusted to adhere to distancing guidelines.
For more information about the workshop or to register, visit online at www.romelittletheatre.com