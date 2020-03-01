Runners will explore the world’s largest campus during Berry College’s 12th annual half marathon, 10K and 5K on March 7.
The races will take place rain or shine, with each race beginning and ending at the Ford Complex. Registration will be open through race day. This event is the primary fundraiser for Berry College Elementary and Middle School.
The half marathon, a 13.1-mile race, will start at 8 a.m. in front of the Ford Complex and will follow Stretch Road to mountain campus. Racers will proceed throughout mountain campus and come back Viking Trail, finishing at the Ford Complex. Each half marathon participant will receive a commemorative finishers medal. Racers must be at least 9 years old.
The 10K, a 6.2-mile race, will also begin at 8 a.m. in front of the Ford Complex. The 5K, a 3.1-mile race, will start at 8:20 a.m. in front of the Ford Complex. First time runners and walkers are welcome, but participants must be at least 5 years old. The registration fee for the half marathon is $75, $35 for the 10K and $30 for the 5K. Prices will rise starting March 1. Fees include a race t-shirt, a race bib and a race bag on the day of the races.
All of the races are USATF certified courses. For more details or to register for a race, visit www.berryhalf.com/. To find out more about Berry Elementary and Middle, check out www.berry.edu/laboratory-schools/bcems/