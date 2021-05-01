Simone Adams is excited for Red Day on May 13.
And she hopes the community can pitch in to make the day even more special for one area family.
Since 2009, the Keller Williams company nationwide sets aside the second Thursday of May to “renew, energize and donate” within the communities they serve. On and around that day, they initiate service projects such as building new homes or distributing food to the needy as well as organize relief efforts for a natural disaster.
“Its our annual day when we give back as a company,” said Adams, who’s coordinating this year’s Red Day project. “We shut our doors and we’re in the field, in the community giving back our time and our energy and our resources.”
She said this year’s project takes them to the neighboring community of Summerville where a family is in need of help.
“There is a lady that goes to my church,” Adams said. “Every Sunday she brings in her five grandchildren. She takes care of all of them. She also takes care of her mother. And she never complains. She never asks for help. And I know she could use it.”
Adams approached the lady recently with Red Day in mind and asked what was needed most at her home. The lady replied simply that if her house could have new siding that would make her happy. She’d love to pull up to the house and see a fresh new look.
When the Red Day panel at Keller Williams heard about the woman’s situation and say photos of her property they decided to take it on as this year’s project.
“What we plan on doing is getting the siding done,” Adams said. “But we have to go beyond that. Electrical wiring has to be redone and the roof is at the end of its life. We have to tackle that before we can start on the siding.”
The plan is to bring in a crew to work on the roof and siding a couple days before May 13 which is Red Day. And on the actual day, volunteers, agents and vendor partners will come in and do beautification work to to the home and property.”
“This lady didn’t ask for very much but we want to give her as much as we can,” Adams said. “She works so hard to care for so many that she deserves a beautiful home.”
“We’re going to work on landscaping, cutting grass and we’re getting a dumpster to throw a lot of things away,” she added. “She’s taking care of her grandkids, her mother and even her grandmother so we’re going to try to take care of her.”
If volunteers and resources allow, the team will build rails for the woman’s side porch as well.
This is where the community can help. Adams said any donation of building and landscaping materials would be appreciated. Vendor partners chip in as well to donate time, materials and to provide lunch for all the volunteers but community support is still needed.
“We need volunteers to come out and give of their time,” she said. “If people can donate all the materials we need then we can have people cutting the grass or working on the landscaping. Every little bit helps. You can make life a little better for this family.”
Even Adams’ Church, New Bethel Baptist, will be making a donation to the project. Donations can be made through the church or directly to the Red Day panel.
To volunteer, donate or to find out more about the property or the project, call Simone Adams at 706-537-3869 or Sherell Smith at 770-546-9364.