Over the past several weeks on social media it seems like everybody is posting recipes that calls for cooking on the stove or oven and some in the microwave. There are a few safety precautions that may aid in completing the task safely. Whether stirring up a quick dinner or creating a masterpiece four-course meal, here’s a recipe for safer cooking you need to use daily.
To Prevent A Cooking Fire In Your Kitchen
Keep an eye on your cooking and stay in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the #1 cause of cooking fires.
Wear short or close-fitting sleeves. Loose clothing can catch fire.
Watch children closely. When old enough, teach children to cook safely.
Clean cooking surfaces to prevent food and grease build-up.
Keep curtains, towels and pot holders away from hot surfaces, and store solvents and flammable cleaners away from heat sources. Do not store aerosols above the stove. Do not store aerosols above nor beside the oven.
Turn pan handles inward to prevent food spills
To Put Out A Cooking Fire In Your Kitchen
Call the Fire Department. In our area 911 is the number to call to report an emergency.
Slide a pan lid over the flames to smother a grease or oil fire, then turn off the heat and leave the lid in place until the pan cools. Baking soda is a great extinguishing agent. The baking soda needs to be dry. Not the box stored in the refrigerator to absorb odors, because it also absorbs moisture. This will make a grease fire worst. Never carry the pan outside. Carrying a burning ban can burn you and even catch your clothes on fire.
Keep the oven door shut and turn off the heat to smother an oven or broiler fire.
Keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen. Make sure you have the right type and read the directions before you need to use the extinguisher.
Keep a working smoke alarm in your home and test it monthly.