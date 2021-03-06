Each year schools, teachers, librarians, students and many others across the country celebrate National Reading Month in March. And specifically on March 2, we celebrate the National Education Association’s “Read Across America” program.
In classrooms across Rome and Floyd County, teachers read aloud to their students and often invite guests from throughout the community to read to the kids.
But as with most other things, COVID has impacted this annual tradition. But although it wasn’t deemed wise to invite community members to read to the kids in person, many local teachers opened their classrooms virtually so that kids could still experience the joy of being read to.
Here are just a few photos from this year’s Read Across America day when Rome and Floyd County residents used computers, smart phones, smart boards, Zoom and Google Meet to uphold the tradition of reading to kids...