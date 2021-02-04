Rome Area Council for the Arts gave several local artists a canvas and a $50 supply stipend.
The results can be seen in the colorful and creative pieces adorning the Third Avenue Parking Deck.
The annual collaboration between RACA and Redmond Regional Medical Center kicked off this week with a public art display overlooking the Town Green. A drive-thru reception on Monday saw artists picking up goody bags and their work is on display for the entire community to enjoy.
The HeART project has been a part of the community since it was started by RACA member Emily Hjort eight years ago. The purpose of the project is to bring awareness to heart health while showcasing the talent of local artists.
Each piece is unique, illustrating that particular artist’s interpretation of heart health.
We’re featuring just a few of those pieces on this week’s Arts and Entertainment page.
All the original artwork done for the project is on sale. Each piece costs $50 and the money goes directly to RACA programming. For additional information or to purchase any of the pieces, visit “Rome Area Council for the Arts” on Facebook.