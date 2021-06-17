The Friends of the Library is raffling a quilt, “Whirligigs for Kids,” made by the members of the Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild.
All money raised by the raffle will be donated to the Children’s Department of the Rome/Floyd County Library. The quilt is on display at the library until the drawing on July 15.
Raffle tickets are $1 each; 6 for $5 or 12 for $10. To purchase tickets, call the Friends office at the library, 706-236-4600; come by the library on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon or call Ruth Forrester at 706-766-7331.