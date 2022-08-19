Thanks to tremendous support from the entire Darlington Community, last Saturday’s Purple Tie Tiger Tailgate grossed a record $497,676 for Darlington’s four parent organizations.
“This is the most ever raised by a Purple Tie event and we could not be more thankful for our Darlington Community who made it happen!” said Julie Lucas, chief advancement officer. “The Purple Tie Tiger Tailgate has changed and grown over the years to be able to support all of our students and teachers.”
The Purple Tie, however, is more than just a fundraising event. It’s a kickoff to the school year where Darlington families near and far can gather together and celebrate our school community as a whole. This year’s event brought families from Rome, Cartersville, and Atlanta, Ga., and as far away as Boise, Id., and Bad Homburg, Germany.
Guests were entertained by KAMP Band and enjoyed food from Flik Independent School Dining. They also participated in a silent auction, live auction, and Raise the Paw led by auctioneer Lou Dempsey.
“I’ve been standing in front of this crowd since we did the first one of these events many years ago and I have to say this was the absolute best crowd with the most energy!” said Dempsey.
This year’s Raise the Paw proceeds will go to the Pre-K to K Tiger Pride and Thatcher Hall.
“Everyone was so incredibly excited to see each other and be together,” said Nancy Hortman, Pre-K to 8 Tiger Pride president. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are so excited to start the new year!”
It takes a lot of love from our community for this event to take place. Thank you to our partners Dempsey Auction Co., KAMP Band, Flik, Advanced Facility Services, The Season Events, Lawrence Preserve, and Unlimited Party & Event Rental.
“Thank you to everyone in our community who donated items and trips for our silent and live auctions to the entire Purple Tie Team to the members of our community who came and purchased items and raised their Paw for our students,” said Head of School Brent Bell. “Darlington means so much to so many and we are grateful.”