The Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Center and Rome Area History Center are hosting a Pop-Up Art Show featuring local artist Morgan Reynolds.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, June 27 from 4-7 p.m. The show will be held at the Rome Area History Center and will run June 27 through July 1.
The show will feature a series of sculptural works composed of organic and man-made materials that celebrate the beauty of nature and echo the allure and peaceful quality of creation.
During college, Reynolds worked at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Center and helped create several window displays for both welcome center locations. She recently graduated from West Georgia University with a Certificate in Art Education. She will begin teaching this fall at Trion Middle School and High School.