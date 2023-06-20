black widow poster

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, will be one of the films included in the "Made in Rome" film series being screened free to the public. The series begins Thursday, June 22 with "Remember the Titans" starting at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.

 Contributed
