Public invited to Fairview School virtual Annual Meeting Jan. 31 Jan 22, 2022 The Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation invites the public to join them for a virtual Annual Meeting on Monday, Jan. 31.The meeting will begin with a virtual walking tour of the Fairview campus beginning at 11:30 a.m.Ben Sutton, Director of Preservation at the Georgia Trust, will be the guest speaker.The public is invited to attend by emailing info@fairviewbrown.org. Once attendance is confirmed, login information and a link will be sent by email.In addition, limited seating is available at the Rome-Floyd Chamber for those who would like to attend in person. Face masks are required.