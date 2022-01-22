fairview logo

The Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation invites the public to join them for a virtual Annual Meeting on Monday, Jan. 31.

The meeting will begin with a virtual walking tour of the Fairview campus beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Ben Sutton, Director of Preservation at the Georgia Trust, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend by emailing info@fairviewbrown.org. Once attendance is confirmed, login information and a link will be sent by email.

In addition, limited seating is available at the Rome-Floyd Chamber for those who would like to attend in person. Face masks are required.

