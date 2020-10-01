The Berry College Department of Fine Arts’ latest exhibition is a collection of clay and ceramics called “Function & Flora in Flux.”
Dahlonega artist Alex Kraft has lectured and hosted workshops across the U.S., Europe, China, and South Korea. In 2016, she was recognized and included in the Emerging Artist Exhibition at the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences. Kraft also serves as an associate professor and oversees the ceramics program at the University of North Georgia.
Although themes such as nature, life cycles, and functionality are apparent in her work, Kraft is careful to ensure that no exact narrative is represented in her pieces. She aims to leave the mystery of their purpose to the interpretation of the viewer.
“Function & Flora in Flux” will be on display through Oct. 8 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moon Gallery. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the campus is not open to the public but the artwork can be viewed at www.berry.edu/academics/majors/art/moon-gallery/curent-exhibition