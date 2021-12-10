One of Cave Spring's most dedicated citizens turned 100 this Thursday and she could only talk about one thing: how much she loves her hometown.
Emmalee Jones Highnote was born in her family home in Cave Spring on Dec. 9, 1921. That house still sits at the corner of Love Street and Cedartown Street in Cave Spring.
Highnote has lived in Cave Spring her entire life, save for a few years in Atlanta before World War II. She recalled a few memories growing up in the small town, such as shucking peas with her father at the gazebo downtown.
She graduated from the Cave Spring Consolidated School, furthered her education at West Georgia College and got her Master's Degree from Appalachian State University.
Highnote also has a long history with Georgia School for the Deaf, where she began working when she was 18 years old. Highnote eventually "climbed up the ladder" as she described it and eventually retired as principal of the Lower School.
Upon retirement, Highnote wasn't even close to being done with making an impact in Cave Spring. She joined numerous city committees and councils, including one committee dedicated to maintaining the cave.
"That's probably my favorite place in Cave Spring," she said.
She also served as Regent for the Cedartown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a state officer in the Eastern Star.
In addition, Highnote is an original founding member of the Cave Spring Historical Society and spent the 1970s dedicated to the restoration and preservation of historic buildings.
In the 1980s, Highnote was elected to the Cave Spring City Council and even served as Mayor Pro-Tem. She also worked hard to get the current library built in Cave Spring.
Highnote married Arthur Drane "Doc" Highnote on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 and eventually had two daughters: Margaret "Peggy" Allgood and Lauralee Hunt.
This past week, Mayor Rob Ware and the Cave Spring City Council signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 9, 2021 as "Emmalee Jones Highnote Day."
"I just love Cave Spring and I love the people," Highnote said. "I've been very happy here."