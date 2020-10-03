Participation in sports offers tremendous social, emotional and physical benefits for children. We know that one of the worst things for kids is being on the sidelines with an injury. As parents and coaches, there are simple things we can do to help reduce preventable injuries – so our kids can continue playing the games they love.
Before playing organized sports, make sure your child receives a pre participation physical exam or PPE, by a doctor. This can help rule out any potential medical conditions that may place your young athlete at risk.
Have your kids bring a water bottle to practice and games. Encourage children to stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during and after play.
Stretching before practice and games can release muscle tension and help prevent sports related injuries, such as muscle tears or sprains. Make sure there is time set aside before every practice and game for athletes to warm up properly.
An off season is important, too. It is recommended that kids get 10 consecutive weeks of rest from any one sport every year. Playing different sports throughout the year is Ok.
It’s also a good idea for coaches to get certified in first aid and CPR, learn the signs and symptoms of a concussion and help avoid overuse injury by resting players during practices and games.