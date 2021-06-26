As for our final week on Powered Lawn Mowers we will address the older models. If you cut grass with a pre-standard rotary mower, use extreme caution. Remember that the machine does not have the safety features of the newer equipment.
If clippings jam the discharge chute, first shut off the engine. The blade must come to a complete stop before you attempt to clear the jam. If you try to clear the chute while the blade rotates, your fingers could be amputated.
Push the mower forward, never pull it backward.
If you want to adjust the cutting height on any machine, do so before starting the engine. The blade should always be stationary.
Shut down the engine if you leave the operator position for any reason. If you with to disable the mower so no one can use it, simple remove the ignition wire from the spark plug or remove the spark plug.