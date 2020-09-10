The third annual ARF Power Shoot will take place Saturday, Oct. 10 and will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome Floyd County.
The clay-shooting event, billed as “Breaking Clays to Save the Strays” costs $75 per person, pre-registered, and $85 per person to register that day.
Participants are asked to bring their own gun (or a borrowed one) as well as ammunition — 100 rounds, but five boxes recommended.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. and the shoot begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
For directions visit online at www.floydcountywildlifeclub.com and for additional information, call Ken Kizziah at 706802-8624 or Sue Voils at 706-233-3543.
ARF is a non-profit organization which depends solely on donations. They rescue dogs and cats in Floyd County.