Borrowing an idea he’d seen from other photographers across the country, Kelly Moore decided to offer free “porch portraits” to his neighbors.
He tweaked the idea to become “Good Friday Portraits” and took to social media to let his neighbors in the Between the Rivers historic district know about it.
“We watched the weather throughout the week,” Moore said. “And we put a notice on our neighborhood’s Facebook page. I updated it on Friday letting everyone know of my location as I started walking through the neighborhood.”
But Moore didn’t know exactly who he’d be photographing. He let BTR residents know he’d be walking through the neighborhood and if the wanted a free family portrait, they should come out to their front porch. He’d take the photo from the street.
As he and his wife Jennifer strolled through the neighborhood, camera in hand, Moore was initially unsure anyone would participate. But as he continued walking, more and more of his neighbors came out for their impromptu portrait sessions.
“I started on Fourth Avenue and as we walked I updated the Facebook page,” he said. “So people knew exactly where I was and they could come outside when I was walking by.”
Moore said the response was unexpected. More than 50 individual families participated. His initial idea was for folks to be casual and the photos would have a “come as you are” feel. But he soon realized that many of the families were getting dressed up and treating it like an Easter portrait.
There were families in colorful Easter outfits and others dressed casually. There were and kids and pets and vibrantly colored doors. There were blossoming trees and flowers. The photos included beautiful porches and front yards from throughout the Between the Rivers neighborhood.
“I was really surprised by how much people enjoyed it,” Moore said. “They were dressed up and looked so happy to be outside. The weather was great and people were smiling. It was wonderful to see.”
The portraits were free to the families and Moore posted them to the neighborhood’s Facebook page. Many of the families posted them to their own social media pages.
Moore said although it was a free service to the families in his neighborhood there was also a selfish reason for the project as well.
“Selfishly it was an exercise to see what I could produce in two minutes at someone’s house I’d never been to,” he said. “I had to take into account the sun and the lighting. And I shot from a distance I wouldn’t normally shoot. It was a technical challenge for sure.”
And there was a sense of community he felt during the process as well.
“In the Between the Rivers district, our backyard is Broad Street,” he said. “That’s a sad place right now. We’re used to seeing that life and vibrant activity over there that’s just not there right now. So it was wonderful to see people outside communicating and still interacting even if it was from a distance.”
Moore said his photography business has come to a “screeching halt.” He’s trying to create and focus on something positive.
“I won’t complain because there are people worse off than I am, but it’s a struggle right now,” he said. “The ripple effects are greater than anyone could imagine.
“But this project was such a change of pace from the shelter-in-place, he added. “It was a nice distraction for me and for my neighbors.”