Pony Bradshaw will perform at Kingfisher Art Co. in downtown on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Bradshaw released a new album in Jan. 2021 titled "Calico Jim," featuring "a musical work of Southern gothic that sprawls across North Georgia" (Glide Magazine).
Bradshaw will be performing a special stripped down set, in a listening room environment, with advance purchased tickets starting at $10.
Fresh off a recent Texas tour, Bradshaw was born a nomad but settled in Chatsworth. He spent his formative years in East Texas, up until he joined the military shortly after high school. A lot of aimless wandering ensued before he arrived home in Southern Appalachia.
Bradshaw’s most recent record, "Calico Jim," was released via Black Mountain Music, a small independent label out of Greensboro, North Carolina, and recorded in Little Rock, Arkansas, at Fellowship Hall Sound.
Tickets to the performance are available online and tables can be reserved at kingfisherartco.com through Friday, Feb. 4. On the day of the show, tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $15. Kingfisher Art Co. is located at 7 E. 2nd Ave, with public parking located behind Harvest Moon Café or at the Suntrust Bank parking lot. The Roman Chariot will also be running and can pick up or drop off from any downtown location.