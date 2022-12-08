A holiday tradition returns to the DeSoto Theatre on Dec. 13 when the DeSoto Theatre and Pridemore Cox Orthodontics present the Polar Pajama Party, complete with Santa, Mrs. Claus, cookies, and other fun surprises.
This year — for the first time — the 2004 holiday classic “Polar Express” will be shown on the big screen. The movie stars Tom Hanks as a mysterious conductor who takes a young boy on a magical train ride to show him that joy and wonder can continue throughout all of life for those who believe.
Attendees are invited to wear their holiday PJs to contribute to the festive atmosphere.
“We love Floyd County and we are honored to serve this community,” said Dr. Ryan Cox of Pridemore Cox Orthodontics. “Our practice goal is to create amazing smiles for our patients. We are planning such a fun evening on Dec. 13 that we guarantee everyone will have many opportunities to show off their happy, healthy smiles.”
The DeSoto Theatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the event so that kids can visit with Santa and enjoy their magical movie train ride.
According to Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation President Jim Powell, “The DeSoto Theatre has been the place to make wonderful memories in Northwest Georgia for more than 93 years. Events like this one bring joy to our community and help us raise funds to continue renovating this historic treasure of a building so that future generations can also experience the magic.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $8 per person and available at thedesoto.org.