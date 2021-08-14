With titles ranging from “Hermit Crabs” to “Magnolias and Moonlight” and from “Aimless Depth” to “Birds of a Feather,” a new book of poetry published by the Family Resource Center showcases the talent of dozens of local poets and writers.
A product of the Exchange Club of Rome’s Family Resource Center and its poetry project, the book is the result of a push to heighten awareness of the Family Resource Center and its purpose and operations in Rome and Floyd County. The purpose is to increase the awareness of the issue of child abuse and neglect and to build support for its prevention.
The Family Resource Center’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect in Rome and Floyd County. The Center provides in-home services to teach skills using an evidence-based Exchange Parent Aide model. In the most recent two years, the Center has annually provided services to more than 130 local families which included 275 children.
The book also serves to promote the appreciation of the art of poetry.
“Poetry: Where the Rivers Meet and Mountains Begin” includes all the poetry submitted for the 2021 competition.
“The poets are all from the local area,” said Len Woodward, chair of the poetry competition committee. “Many hours of volunteer work went into the coordination, promotion, publicity and editorial work on the anthology. Donations to the Family Resource Center provided the funds for the awards and for the forms, design and printing of the book which was arranged by Wheredepony Press. And, very importantly, funds for printing the anthology were provided by the Rome Area Council for the Arts.”
Among the dozens of poems in the anthology are those of the winners in each category.
Diana Lynn Davis West won first place in the General Competition with “Like Smoke Follows Beauty.” Cetoria Tomberlin secured second and third place s with “Quitting” and “The Proposal.” Here is the winning poem:
Like Smoke Follows Beauty
Five perfect pebbles
Gathered from the shore last night
Sing of hidden poetry
Memories of youth
old hands caress familiar books
night falls quietly
Night has come again
dying embers cast shadows
my wood bin grows lean.
Waiting patiently
the old red umbrella sighs
eager for the coming rain
Small huddling Wren
beware of the frost crisped fields
Winter’s wrath has come
April Edgeworth took first place in the Family Oriented Poetry category with “Though She Didn’t Have His Name.” Here’s an excerpt of that poem...
He taught me how to drive a car, took me fishing at the lake. We seared for fortune in a silver mine, where I was almost bitten by a snake!
By my father was standing guard, and he protected me with his gun...
So seven bullets later — well that rattler he was done!
Hiking in the forest, canoeing the river — swimming in the ocean and exploring Meteor Crater...Yes my father took me many places, but it was his time that he gave
That taught me to appreciate life and all that God made.
You see, there’s something extra special about his man who I called Dad
By biology I wasn’t his, but our Lord had other plans.
God instilled in him great love for this special little girl...
With big brown eyes and pigtails, she’d soon become his world.
And little did the father know the impact he had made
for this little girl watching, and these memories she would save...
So when she was much older, she could recall those happy days
With the father who loved her dearly, though she didn’t have his name.
Emma Breithaupt won the High School competition with “A Conversation with Anxiety.” Ahmaria Sheffield was the second place finisher with “Secret Battle,” while Ewan Parker took third place with “An Ode to the Mountains.” Here’s an excerpt from the winning poem...
for years you constantly infringed my
mind without permission
you preyed on me until I was at my weakest
but what you didn’t know
was that I was stronger than you fear
so I faced you head on
with the instinct to
crush your lies and hatred
into insignificant ashes
to show you that I was worth loving
more than you ever could be
but I couldn’t bear to hurt you
to see you crumble
when you finally left.
I realized that you would always
be hidden in the shadows
you would never truly leave
so I decided to make peach with who you were
and who I was
being confined to my mind
is no pleasure to me
but I knew that I had to love you
to make you leave
I am sorry that I had to say goodbye and leave you
alone
in the darkness
but it is where you belong
I will remember our encounter
and be better because of it
I know that we will speak again someday
we always do
that is the true beauty of you
you never fail to disappoint
but the difference is
I am in charge now
and when I call on you
it will not be an invasion
but a Conversation
“We came upon the Poetry Competition as a way to reach an important part of the community with information on the FRC and it’s activities,” Woodward said. “In the two years we have been in operation, 45 poets have contributed. Importantly that included twelve high school students. When you consider the multiplier effect – family, friends, relatives, neighbors and so on that provides a substantial audience. And we are just getting started. In addition to publishing Volumes 1 and 2 of ‘Poetry Where The Rivers Meet and the Mountains Begin’ we held a first public reading this year and had individual readings at the Exchange Club and a Rome Area Writers meetings.”
“Poetry: Where the Rivers Meet and the Mountains Begin” is available by contacting Kathy Philips at the Family Resource Center either by telephone at 706-290-0764 or by email at exchangeclubfrc.org. A suggested donation is $10.00 per copy which includes mailing. Copies can also be obtained by visiting the office on the third floor of the Serve Rome Building at the First United Methodist Church.
“It is important that the community knows of the work being done to prevent child abuse and neglect and the Poetry Competition provides us with another way to do that,” Woodward added. “Community support is key to the operation of the Family Resource Center.”