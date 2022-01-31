Some are calling "Archive 81" the most successful version of adapting a podcast into a TV show.
The show, which takes horror storytelling to a whole new level, is currently in its third season on Netflix and there's a Rome native behind it all.
"Archive 81" was created by Dan Powell and Marc Sollinger. Powell is a Rome native and 2008 Darlington grad who in 2015 was working to collect and catalogue sounds for a sound effects library. That unusual occupation was the inspiration for a podcast.
Featuring characters inspired by Powell and Sollinger, the story follows Dan, an archivist hired by a mysterious benefactor to catalog and clean up a collection of tapes. The benefactor, Davenport, instructs Dan to focus specifically on an archive collection numbered 81. But after Dan’s disappearance, a new character, Mark, starts to record himself as he tries to make sense of Dan’s recordings while he was working for Davenport.
The podcast takes the “found footage” aspect of modern horror storytelling and applies it to an audio-based medium.
Powell has always been fascinated by sound, telling the Rome News-Tribune in 2018 that even at a young age he remembers his mom and dad, who taught at Darlington and later was an administrator at the school, always playing music for him, and then playing on his own. It was through music that the world of sound opened up for him.
By the time he was 9, Powell was a one-man crew recording radio shows on the family computer, using the sound recorder program on Windows 95 to distort sounds.
“Working with sound has always been a constant thing in my life,” he said.
The first season of "Archive 81" was recorded over the course of a few weekends from a script put together by Powell and Sollinger. The podcast is also told without a narrator to set the scene, allowing listeners to piece the story together for themselves through the characters’ various audio files.
The podcast was an instant hit and after it found a big fanbase for its first season, Powell and Sollinger funded the second season through Patreon, an online membership platform that allows the public to fund creative projects. Season 2 was released in January 2017 to more acclaim. Dead Signals, the duo’s production company, went on to produce a third season that aired in May 2018.
Season one of "Archive 81" is available on Netflix and stars Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi and Matt McGorry. The show is expected to be renewed for another season.
“The conceit of a character, alone, listening to weird sounds is something that we were super interested in exploring,” Sollinger told the Rome News-Tribune in 2018. “But there was also a lot of different stuff that was going on in both of our lives/themes we were thinking of that fed into Archive 81, from the loneliness of big cities, to the dehumanizing nature of working for large corporations, to even the nature of free will."