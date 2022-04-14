Playa Azul Media Studios will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening.
The 9,020 square-foot facility at 510 Broad St. is PAM’s first of several planned satellite studios throughout the state. The recently renovated two-story building offers unique production and office space with two sound studios in a city ripe with captivating architecture. The project first broke ground in April 2021.
“We are proud to welcome PAM Studios to our community,” Rome Floyd Chamber Director of Membership and Entrepreneurial Development Thomas Kislat said. “Rome PAM Studios and its CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll will be instrumental for the continued growth of film productions in our county and state.”
“I appreciate PAM studios and their investment in the Rome community, and we are so excited that they are welcoming our Chamber members to their amazing space for this fun event,” Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith said.
PAM Studios was founded to inspire women and minorities in film. The production studio is currently working with schools, including Georgia Highlands College, Piedmont College and the Georgia Film Academy, to create opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios and start their careers in the film industry.
“Rome has welcomed PAM Studios with open arms and we are honored to have a place in Rome,” Guerra-Stoll said. “Joining this economic ecosystem will benefit the community and our company. We are hiring talent locally, ‘Home Grown in Rome.’”