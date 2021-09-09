The annual Cave Spring Pig-Out BBQ Cook-Off returns to Cave Spring’s Rolater Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Admission to the festival is $5.
The festival will feature a barbecue competition with teams competing to cook the best Boston Butt, ribs and brisket. The first 100 visitors get to sample the food.
There will also be food vendors such as Kona Ice and Fuller’s Fairy Floss Gourmet Cotton Candy as well as several merchant vendors such as Southern Charm Floral & Crafts.
Cook Farms will be providing a petting zoo for the festival. They’ll also offer pony rides for $5.
For those who want a little more competition, the festival will host a Cornhole tournament staring at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person to enter and winners will receive a cash prize of half the registration fees. On-site registration will begin at noon.