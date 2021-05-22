Piano students of Leigh S. Robison were recently presented in their spring recital in the sanctuary of North Broad Baptist Church.
Students performing were Mya Benter, Stephanie Washington, Harper Dixon, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Carter Benter, Christian Washington, Joanna Lin, Emalee Collins, and Ansley Reese. Duets were performed by Mya Benter, Stephanie Washington, Harper Dixon, Carter Benter, Emalee Collins, and Ansley Reese with their teacher. Other duets were performed by Daniel Washington and Christian Washington, and Miranda Lin and Joanna Lin. Dr. Jamie Lin, on cello, completed trio performances with Mrs. Robison, and each of her daughters, Miranda and Joanna.
Harper Dixon, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Carter Benter, Joanna Lin, and Christian Washington received certificates for performing in the 2019 RMTA fall recital. Certificates were presented to Miranda Lin, Joanna Lin, and Emalee Collins for performing in the 2020 RMTA fall recital. Stephanie Washington, Harper Dixon, Daniel Washington (1st place Early Elementary Solo Division), and Christian Washington received certificates for performing in the 2019 RMTA Jazz/Pop Festival. Certificates were also presented to Stephanie Washington (1st place Primer Solo Division), Miranda Lin, Daniel Washington, Christian Washington, and Emalee Collins for performing in the 2020 RMTA JAzz/Pop Festival.
The following students who participated in the 2020 and 2021 National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festivals were presented certificates of superior rating in the Piano Solo Event: Mya Benter, Harper Dixon, Stephanie Washington, Carter Benter, Emalee Collins, Miranda Lin, Christian Washington, and Joanna Lin. Ansley Reese was presented a certificate of superior rating in the 2020 Duet Event.
Students earning their 15 point Gold Cup were Mya Benter, Harper Dixon, and Stephanie Washington. Joanna Lin and Christian Washington earned their 30 point Gold Cup, and Ansley Reese earned her 15 point Gold Cup in the Duet Event. The Georgia Music Teachers Association Achievement Award for successfully continuing private piano study throughout high school was presented to Armuchee High School senior, Ansley Nicole Reese.