Pianist Jerico Vasquez will present a faculty recital in Shorter University’s Brookes Chapel on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is open to the public free of charge.
The concert, titled “The Romantics, Part 2” — a sequel to his faculty recital in 2022, will include works by Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Jean Sibelius, and Alexander Scriabin.
“The program will feature works by composers from France, Germany, Finland, and Russia from throughout the Romantic period,” Vasquez said. “I’m personally looking forward to playing Schumann’s Fantasie again after so many years. It is a piece that is very dear to me, and is arguably one of the greatest Romantic pieces in all of piano literature.”
“For this recital, I will be playing our older Steinway concert grand, which was given to the university in the 1980s in honor of renowned piano teacher, Ms. Elizabeth Buday,” he added. “This will be a way of promoting the last phase of our “Piano Program Project,” which is a complete rebuild of this beautiful instrument to its original state.”
Vasquez is Artist-in-Residence / Professor of Music and Coordinator of the Keyboard Program at Shorter University. Recognized as an official Shigeru Kawai Artist, he has performed as a concerto soloist, recitalist, and collaborative musician in Canada, Europe, the Philippines, and the United States, including recitals in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, and all over Georgia.
Recent performances include a solo recital at the famed Ayala Museum sponsored by the Manila Chamber Orchestra Foundation and Lyric Piano, masterclasses for the Piano Teachers Guild of the Philippines, solo recitals for the Piano Technicians Guild Convention, the Kirk Concert and Masterclass Series, the Bunny Just Music Festival, a concerto performance with the Rome Symphony Orchestra, and chamber music performances with the Balkan String Quartet and the Expedition Winds. An avid vocal collaborator, he has worked with singers Joseph Legaspi, Indra Thomas, Ann Cravero, Cynthia Wohlschlager, Deborah Popham, Eric McCluskey, Rianne Marcum, Chuck Chandler, and most recently with Yuman Lee performing Schubert’s Winterreise on a tour of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas. A CD of this collaboration was released in October 2020.
Vasquez received his Bachelor of Music degree under Dr. Charles Asche at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in Piano Performance, with a Minor in Music History and Literature, from the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston under Ruth Tomfohrde, and eminent pianists Abbey Simon and Horacio Gutiérrez.