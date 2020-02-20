Pianist Jerico Vasquez will present a faculty recital in Shorter University’s Brookes Chapel on Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
The recital commemorates the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig van Beethoven.
The program will include three pieces from the three different periods of Beethoven’s career. They are: “7 Bagatelles,” “Op. 33” from the Early Period; “Piano Sonata in E Major,” “Op. 109” from the Late Period; and “Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 57 “Appassionata” from the Middle Period.”
Vasquez is Artist-in-Residence, Professor of Music and Coordinator of the Keyboard Program at Shorter University. He has performed as a concerto soloist, a recitalist, and a chamber musician in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Philippines.
The performance is open to the public free of charge.