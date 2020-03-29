Photographers Ryan and Tricia Smith are capturing social distancing in a unique way. And it could be helping local businesses as well.
While they both have full-time jobs, the couple has enjoyed photographing weddings and other special events in the past and Ryan’s photos of Rome and area landmarks can be found in many local businesses and homes.
But they’re now working on a project that’s come about because of social distancing. They want to help local restaurants hit hard by the fact that families aren’t going out to eat as much.
The Smiths are taking “free” 10-minute porch portraits of local families. But there’s a catch. The couple would take photos for “free” and email them to families, with the promise that people would spend at least $25 at a local restaurant, tipping at least $5.
They saw the idea on social media a week ago. Another photographer came up with it and they thought it was brilliant.
“We’ve been looking for ways to help in general,” Tricia said. “When I saw this article, I sent it to Ryan and we decided to run with it. With so many of our friends and community members out of work right now, it’s imperative that the community comes together to help support them.”
“We haven’t been requiring proof, just trusting that people will do the right thing,” Ryan said. He’s been living in Rome for many years, eating a local restaurants and playing trivia weekly. “I’ve gotten to know the servers during that time and appreciate all the hard work they do.”
Ryan said he wanted to find a way to help support those people during this time, letting folks know that ordering curbside is easy and convenient.
“We hope that by doing this, more people will give it a shot,” he said.
So they reached out to their social media networks a few days ago announcing the project and the reaction from the Rome community was instantaneous. There were lots of people applauding the idea and a lot of requests for shoots.
“The response was immediate and we had about 25 (shoot requests) when we sat down to put together a schedule,” Tricia said. “We decided to temporarily cut off new inquiries at that point. The goal is to get those complete and then see if anyone else would like photos.”
They’ve done four shoots already. Tricia since keeping a safe distance is a priority for them so they’ve made sure their subjects are posed in just the right spot while she and Ryan shoot from farther away.
Some families are taking advantage of their college kids being home to get them in a family picture. Others just love the idea of having photos made and helping a local restaurant.
At the moment, they’ve got about 20 shoots scheduled but there’s no certainty on when those can be done.
“We were hoping to do about 10 a week but we are going to respect the city’s request to shelter in place and will probably postpone the rest for two weeks,” Tricia said. “We’d like to follow through and get them all eventually though.”
The couple recently got a social media shout-out from one of the families they photographed for the project.
“We had an awesome take-out meal from Las Palmas on Shorter Avenue,” Nancy Edwards posted to Facebook. “We love to eat out and were inspired by Ryan Smith (photographer). Ryan Smith thank you for encouraging others to support local restaurants.”
Ryan and Tricia want others to know that we all have an opportunity to help others depending on our gifts and talents.
“It’s easy to be overwhelmed and feel helpless in situations like this,” Ryan said. “But everyone can offer something to help others.”