On Friday afternoon Public Animal Welfare Services collaborated with animal welfare groups Animal Rescue Foundation and Four Legged Fliers for their first rescue transport by airplane out of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Charles Canavan and Brian La Belle, working for Four Legged Fliers, flew to the Rome airport from the Hamptons in New York to transport 10 puppies back to ARF where the puppies will have a greater chance of being adopted as they are currently experiencing a shortage of adoptable pets.
“We already have seven potential adopters back in New York,” Canavan said.
The airplane arrived at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport around 2 p.m. on Friday, and Wendy Carter, administrative clerk for PAWS, helped PAWS rescue coordinator Rebecca Pollak load the puppies onto the plane before they departed at 2:30 p.m.
“We were really excited to be one of ARF’s first in-flight transports,” Pollak said.
The entire process was a quick and a lot less time-consuming than transporting animals by truck. After this initial collaboration with ARF and Four Legged Fliers, the staff at PAWS are hopeful that there will be many more flight transportations in the future, ensuring that more dogs will find their way out of the local shelter and into loving homes.
“PAWS consistently remains full of adoptable dogs and cats. I encourage the public to adopt whenever possible,” Pollak said.