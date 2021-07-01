Patriotism and music combine for a annual concert that expresses the pride many locals feel when celebrating the nation’s birthday.
The Northwest Georgia WINDS will present “Welcome Back, America!” on Saturday.
Rome’s community band, conducted by Sam Baltzer, will perform a free concert on Saturday at the Rome City Auditorium. The show begins at 2 p.m. and will last about an hour.
The concert will feature selections to honor the nation’s birthday, including marches by John Williams and John Philip Sousa, music from “The Music Man” and “Candide,” and a special tribute to veterans and active duty service personnel.
Casey Thomas, the low brass instructor at Jacksonville State University, will guest conduct. The featured guest in G.I. Jive, a local women’s trio that sing in the style of the Andrews Sisters.
No ticket is necessary and masks are recommended but not required.
“I feel like Rip Van Winkle — waking up from a long sleep to find the world changed in some ways and unchanged in others,” Baltzer said. “This will be the first concert in 16 months for the WINDS, and the musicians, singers, and I are excited about bringing our music back to the auditorium. Everyone is invited to join us for this celebration, and we especially encourage members of the armed services, past and present, to attend.”