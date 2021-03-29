Rome residents looking forward to live music events can now purchase a special concert series pass for events at Ridge Ferry Park.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is offering passes for $150 that will include an upcoming concert series featuring several big-name and local artists.
The pass entitles the holder to one $30 to Cody Johnson at Fridge Ferry Park on May 8
One $30 ticket to a concert at Ridge Ferry Park on June 5
One $30 ticket to a concert at Ridge Ferry Park on Oct. 16
Special seating area for a free July 4th concert
Special access to the upper outside patio at The Forum River Center for the free Aug. 6 and Sept. 3 DDA First Friday concerts.
All seats for the Ridge Ferry Concerts other than July 4th are grouped in pods of four, so concert pass holders will be in a pod with three other pass holders for all three concerts. Space is limited on the Forum patio and is allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis only for pass holders.
“We are happy to be able to bring Cody Johnson to Rome and be able to have concerts in a safe environment. We are in negotiations for the June 5 and Oct. 16 and will be announcing those performers in the near future,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “These passes are great, because they guarantee a ticket to all three of these concerts along with other perks.”
Only 200 passes are available. Passes cost $150 each and can be purchased at One Shorter Avenue or online at rfpra.com.
Pass holders will need to either send in a photo for the badge or visit the Parks & Rec offices to have a photo taken. Passes are not transferrable, can’t be resold and can only be used by the pass holder on the badge.