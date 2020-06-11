Paradise Garden Foundation presents the 3rd Outsider Art Trail Tour on Saturday, June 20.
Offering a much-needed escape for those who have braved these challenging times while close to home, guests can take a road trip deep into the heart of southern small-town charm, wander down some rural byways, and celebrate the summer solstice amid the leafy beauty of Northwest Georgia.
The day begins with a “picker’s paradise” as guests dig for treasures at Trade Day, a giant outdoor flea market just outside downtown Summerville that has been a Chattooga County tradition since 1976.
Explore twooutdoor art environments on foot — world famous Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville and Calhoun’s The Rock Garden, featuring more than 50 diminutive buildings, crafted from tiny stones, shells, glass fragments and more, that are modeled on famous cathedrals and other landmarks.
Visit and be tempted to start or add to your collection at two folk art spaces in Summerville — Folk America Gallery, and Finster Framing & Art Gallery. Somewhere in between, cool off during lunch at Jefferson’s for juicy burgers and salads on their patio or pick up take-out from any Summerville restaurant to picnic at Paradise Garden.
The Outsider Art Trail Tour is a self-guided, dog-friendly, get-outta-the-house event designed as a day of discovery and art at a chill pace. The tour is free with Paradise Garden admission ($15 adults/$10 seniors/$5 children/members free), with donations appreciated at the Rock Garden, as well.
Trade Day opens at 7 a.m. (just a half-mile south of Paradise Garden), galleries and art environments 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick-up your Outsider Art Trail “Passport” at any location, and, as you tour, earn stamps to qualify for a drawing for free prizes including an overnight Airbnb stay at Paradise Garden.
Make the Outsider Art Trail Tour a full weekend adventure. Consider overnight lodging at one of three Paradise Garden Airbnbs or our two nearby state parks for an array of overnight accommodations — James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park and Cloudland Canyon State Park – www.gastateparks.org/reservations.
The Outsider Art Trail Tour is organized by Paradise Garden Foundation.