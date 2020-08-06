Summerville’s Paradise Garden will benefit from an online auction that will take place on Saturday.
The sale of nearly 50 lots of art at the Slotin Folk Art Auction will benefit Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden during the “Fun Folk Art & Paradise Garden Fundraiser” auction.
The online auction offers 451 lots overall, 47 of them curated by Paradise Garden Foundation. The auction will be held online with phone and absentee bidding available. Paradise Garden Foundation’s proceeds will fund 52-weeks-a-year operations and restoration of Howard Finster’s historic art environment.
The online auction will take place Saturday starting at 10 p.m.
Visit https://issuu.com/slotinfolkart and click on “Slotin Auction” to browse the items donated by board members and Finster Fest artists.