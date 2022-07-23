Playa Azul Media Studios LLC, is seeking volunteers and opportunities for community engagement and investment with the upcoming film “In My Sights.”
“In My Sights’’ is a fast-paced suspense thriller that tells the story of Daniel Collins, a convicted serial killer who escaped and abducted Katherine Grey, the prosecutor who put him away for life. Awakening in a forest with nothing but the clothes on her back, Katherine must fight to survive being hunted by a murderer in a game of cat and mouse. Katherine’s only hope is special agents Jack Farrell and Jenna Cruz, who follow clues to save Katherine and capture Daniel before time runs out.
The film is the creation of Livingston Oden who graduated from Full Sail University in 2011 and went on to work with OWN, BBC and NBC on television shows, including “America’s Got Talent,” “BBQ Pitmasters” and, “Lovetown USA.” He went on to produce, write, and direct his first feature film, “American Beast,” which won the Twin Cities Film festival Audience Award as the best feature film. “American Beast” is distributed through Sony Entertainment and is currently available on Amazon Prime.
“Joining the Rome economic and talent ecosystem has opened our opportunity to connect with these creative individuals who are ‘Home Grown in Rome.’” PAM Studios CEO & Founder Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “We are looking forward to seeing how the local community will become part of this project and the Georgia film industry.”
If a member of the Rome community or the film community would be interested in supporting this project, email Jordan Budd at jordan@pam-studios.com.