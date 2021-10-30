How does the community respond to Cancer Navigators’ call for decorated wreaths?
It floods the local organization with more than 100 wreaths of all themes and colors.
In August, Cancer Navigators asked the public to donate decorated holiday wreaths to be sold as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization which provides a variety of assistance and resources to those fighting cancer. Harbin Clinic Cancer Center is the annual sponsor of Cancer Navigators’ wreath fundraiser and purchases the wreaths to be distributed to the decorators.
The organization is funded by donations from citizens and businesses in Northwest Georgia so this fundraiser goes a long way in helping provide for the various programs and resources they offer.
The annual fundraiser usually brings in around $7,000 for the organization.
Individuals, businesses and organizations were asked to decorate wreaths to donate and the community
“The community responded in a big way,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and community outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators. “We also got fall themed wreaths that we’ve already sold so in all we got more than 100 wreaths. The support has been wonderful.”
Wreaths came in displaying a variety of colors and themes. Some are bright and vibrant, others are more subtle but no less beautiful. Some are simple and striking while others are elaborately decorated.
Decorators include Atrium Health Floyd employees, Rome Imaging employee, local businesses – Toles, Temple & Wright, Pansy’s Post Mastectomy Boutique, VanDyke’s Florist, Hospitality House of Rome, Cedartown Middle School students, local church group, local garden club, and multiple individuals who have been affected by cancer.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, there will be an in-person wreath sale in the parking lot of Harbin Clinic’s Cancer Center from 10 a.m. to noon where individuals can immediately purchase the wreaths and holiday decor they like. After than, the remaining wreaths will be posted online and will be available for purchase. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
Links to the purchase page will be available at cancernavigatorsga.org and on Facebook starting Nov. 8 through Nov. 19.
Husser said prices will depend on how elaborate each wreath is.
“The purchase of a beautiful holiday wreath goes above and beyond simply making your home look beautiful,” the organization said in a statement. “It also helps cancer patients receive needed resources to enhance their quality of life and increase their chances of survival. If you aren’t in need of a wreath for this year, consider purchasing one for Cancer Navigators to donate to a cancer patient.”
Husser said she’s overwhelmed by the response this year’s wreath call-out has gotten.
“We just continue to be overwhelmed by the community’s support,” she said. “This is our 15th year and we couldn’t do it without the community, especially in this challenging year.”