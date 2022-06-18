An exhibit of artworks titled, “Outsiders: Folk Art from the Rural South,” opens at Kingfisher Art Co. in downtown Rome on Saturday.
The exhibit, sponsored by the Rome Area Council for the Arts, will feature works Abe Partridge (Montgomery, Alabama), Tex Crawford (Commerce), Robinella (Maryville, Tennessee), Brad Cochran (Canton), James Schroeder (Kingston), James Barron (Anniston) and Scott Thomas (Mentone).
The gallery will be open noon to 8 p.m., with the Opening Celebration from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will include a free live music performance by Abe Partridge 6-8 p.m. The gallery bar will be serving beer and wine, mocktails, soft drinks and waters.
This will be a stop on the Outsider Art Trail, an event put together by the Paradise Garden Foundation. Participants can hit all the art spots on the driving trail and have a chance to win an overnight stay in one of the cottages at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden. Other stops on the Outsider Art Trail include the Rock Garden in Calhoun, Ga and Trade Day in Summerville, Georgia, and are all kid friendly and dog friendly. For a complete list of the stops visit the Paradise Garden website at paradisegardenfoundation.org.
The exhibit runs through July 9, and will feature ticketed performances throughout by several of the artists at various dates, with Brad Cochran performing June 25 and Robinella performing July 2. Kingfisher is a downtown Rome location with no designated parking lot. Look for street parking along Broad St. and E 1st St., or use one of the closest parking lots a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or Truist Bank, and the Roman Chariot provides free rides from and to anywhere in downtown Rome if you text them your location at 706-413-2822.