Paradise Garden Foundation will presents the 3rd Outsider Art Trail Tour this Saturday, June 20.
The tour invites area residents to “take a road trip deep into the heart of southern small-town charm, wander down some rural byways, and celebrate the summer solstice amid the leafy beauty of Northwest Georgia.”
The Outsider Art Trail Tour is a self-guided, dog-friendly, get-outta-the-house event designed as a day of discovery and art at a chill pace.
“Pickers Paradise”: Trade Day “Giant” Flea Market
12135 US Highway 27, Summerville, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (weather permitting)
Start your day early at a “picker’s paradise” as you dig for treasures at Trade Day, a giant outdoor flea market just outside downtown Summerville that has been a Chattooga County tradition since 1976.
Two Outdoor Art Environments – 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, 200 North Lewis Street, Summerville
The Rock Garden, 1411 Rome Road, Calhoun
Explore two remarkable outdoor art environments on foot – world famous 4-acre Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville and Calhoun’s The Rock Garden, featuring more than 50 diminutive buildings, crafted from tiny stones, shells, glass fragments and more, that are modeled on famous cathedrals and other landmarks.
Folk, Outsider, Visionary Art Galleries – 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Folk America Gallery, 12135 US Highway 27, Summerville
Finster Framing & Art Gallery, 29 Georgia Avenue, Summerville
Visit and be tempted to start or add to your collection at two folk art spaces in Summerville — Folk America Gallery, and Finster Framing & Art Gallery.
Jefferson’s Restaurant, 10096 Commerce Street, Summerville
Somewhere in between, cool off during lunch at Jefferson’s for juicy burgers and salads on their patio or pick up take-out from any Summerville restaurant to picnic at Paradise Garden.
The tour is free with Paradise Garden admission ($15 adults/$10 seniors/$5 children/members free), with donations appreciated at the Rock Garden, as well. Plan to wear your face covering during each stop on the tour and observe social distancing.
Visitors can make the Outsider Art Trail Tour a full weekend adventure by taking advantage of overnight lodging at one of three Paradise Garden Airbnbs or two nearby state parks for an array of overnight accommodations – James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park and Cloudland Canyon State Park – www.gastateparks.org/reservations.
The Outsider Art Trail Tour is organized by Paradise Garden Foundation.