The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home annual Herb & Plant Sale began March 27 and will continue through Friday. The sale switched to an online format this year due to the current health crisis.
Sale Chairperson Susan Hortman and her team of volunteers have chosen a limited selection of beautiful locally sourced plants that will be available for purchase by the public through the Chieftains Museum website.
To participate in the sale, follow these steps:
Visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org and choose plants through April 3. Plants can be ordered three different ways — by ordering through the website and paying with PayPal, calling the museum to order and pay by phone with credit or debit card at 706-291-9494, or emailing orders to chieftainsplantsaleorders@gmail.com then mailing a check made to Chieftains Museum to P.O. Box 373, Rome, GA 30162.
As orders have been filled, some plants have sold out.
Pick-up for plants will be held at the Community Building of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m. on April 9 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10.
For safety reasons, buyers are asked to remain in their cars, drive through our pick-up line and plants will be loaded into the car.
The sale is a vital fundraiser for Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home. Proceeds from this sale directly benefit the museum, allowing this National Historic Landmark to be preserved for our community for generations to come. Due to the modified nature of this year’s annual Herb & Plant Sale, the museum encourages anyone interested in sponsoring this fundraising event to consider adding an additional donation to your plant sale purchase.