Howard Finster’s historic art environment, Paradise Garden, located in Summerville, will be the beneficiary of the sale of nearly 50 lots of art at the next Slotin Folk Art Auction.
The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, during the “Fun Folk Art & Paradise Garden Fundraiser” auction. The online auction offers 451 lots overall, 47 of them curated by Paradise Garden Foundation.
The auction will be held online with phone and absentee bidding available.
Paradise Garden Foundation’s proceeds will fund 52-weeks-a-year operations and restoration of Rev. Howard Finster’s historic art environment, Paradise Garden in Summerville.
Visit https://issuu.com/slotinfolkart and click on Slotin Auction Aug. 8, 2020 to browse items donated by board members and Finster Fest artists.