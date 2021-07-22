One Community United invites the public to another free movie night on Aug. 3.
Organizers say the films being screened will hopefully educate, entertain and inspire the community.
Those films are “Black Panther” (PG-13), “Driving While Black” a PBS documentary and “In the Heights” (PG-13).
The event will take place at The Movies at Berry Square and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Concessions will be available to purchase. Masks are suggested but not required.
Guests are encouraged to bring friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors or anyone who might enjoy a night out.