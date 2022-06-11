Despite the dreary weather Monday afternoon, Floyd Felines and its hardworking volunteers had lots to celebrate.
After years of work, planning and fundraising, the local nonprofit was able to purchase its very first transport van.
What’s more, they made the purchase from Courtesy Ford Lincoln here in town to help support a local businesses.
Floyd Felines is a nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving, spaying and neutering cats in Floyd County. Transporting animals is one of the ways they can save them, sending them to foster or adoptive homes in other states. It’s also a way to get animals to and from medical visits.
It supports the movement of animals from shelters overburdened with more animals than they have the capacity to care for. It reduces euthanasia and saves lives.
But transportation isn’t easy or cheap.
“The van rental costs had gotten out of control to where we weren’t able to do it anymore. It was going to shut down our operation of transporting animals to rescues, to their new homes or to get spayed and neutered,” said Kristy LaRue, CEO of Floyd Felines. “This has been a dream that we have had for at least two to three years. This will allow us to do more, help more animals, be more flexible, and help us reach limits that we weren’t able to reach before.”
Chrissy Davis, a member of the Floyd Felines board of directors, added that the van helps the organization tremendously but the Floyd County community needs to do its part as well — and that’s by being responsible pet owners.
“One transport requires so much planning. We’ve had to cancel transports before because we couldn’t find a van. Even though it’s just a van, it’s much bigger than that,” Davis said.
Even though the purchase of this van will help them drastically in transporting animals, residents need to do their part and be responsible when it comes to having a pet. The biggest issue animal welfare organizations, such as Floyd Felines, face is pet overpopulation which comes from not having pet spayed or neutered as well as not caring for or keeping a pet and simply letting it become a stray.
“A kitten is really cute but it will grow up. You have to see a kitten as a 15-year commitment. It can cost $100 to spay a cat or it can cost over $1,000 to vet an entire litter of kittens,” Davis said. “Your female cat is going to get pregnant. It is extremely rare for an unspayed female cat to not end up pregnant.”
And while they hope the community can do its part to fight pet overpopulation, the Floyd Felines volunteers will continue their thankless work of saving as many animals as they can. And a new van helps that effort tremendously.
Those who would like to learn more about Floyd Felines or who would like to volunteer or donate, can find them online at www.floydfelines.org or can email floydfelines@gmail.com.