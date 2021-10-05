Two Rome residents have been featured in regional magazines.
Tyler Thomas and Stephanie Bradshaw have both been successful in their respective careers -- he as an educator and she as a business owner.
And that success hasn't gone unnoticed.
They've both been featured in recent regional magazines.
Thomas is an academic coach at Coosa Middle School. He was featured in the August-September issue of PAGE One Magazine, a publication by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. In the magazine, Thomas is recognized for his engagement with his students and for realizing that building relationships with students is critical to classroom success.
Here is an excerpt from the piece which can be found online at pageinc.org/page-one-magazine/
Tyler Thomas serves as an academic coach and gifted lead at Coosa Middle School in Floyd County. Before taking on his current role this past school year, Thomas was a middle school math and language arts teacher for eight years. In his experience, building relationships with students is absolutely critical to a successful classroom.
“The biggest thing is building relationships with the kids,” said Thomas. “If you don’t invest in students outside of the desk they are sitting in, you are not fulfilling everything you can do as a teacher. There are kids all over the world who are just seen as a student at a desk — when, often, they are experiencing more at their age than many people experience in a lifetime. We have to see each kid as a whole person.”
Thomas, who has spent his teaching career in Title I schools, said that relationships are especially important with students who have been raised in challenging and sometimes unsupportive environments. These factors — those outside of a teacher’s control — can be the biggest challenge in educating students, Thomas said.
Tyler Thomas, academic coach and gifted lead at Coosa Middle School in Floyd County, teaches students in Guyana, South America over the summer.
To engage with his students, Thomas makes it a priority to get to know them outside of the classroom. This includes going to their sporting events and band concerts and getting to know their families.
“I try to relate to what they are going through,” said Thomas. “They see me as a person — not just a teacher. You have to maintain boundaries but still show that you care about them.”
Stephanie Bradshaw is a UGA alum and the owner of The Stitchery located in Central Plaza shopping center. She's being featured in the fall issue of her alma mater's Georgia Magazine and its online publication UGA Today for the success of her fabric and machine shop.
The piece, titled "Seamless Transition," share's Bradshaw's story that begins with a nightmare home economics projects and ends with her becoming an entrepreneur and starting a boutique sew shop.
Bradshaw earned a BSHE in interior design from the University of Georgia. Following graduation, she worked for Delta Airlines for 10 years as a flight attendant. In 2011, she founded The Stitchery with Susan Horton, an avid quilter and seamstress. In 2018, Horton retired, and Bradshaw acquired full ownership.
Here's an excerpt from the piece:
The Stitchery’s personality? Bright and happy, like Bradshaw’s fabrics.
“I think my shop reflects how I buy,” she says. “Some shops have more traditional colors like grays, reds, and blues, whereas we’ve got bright pinks, greens, yellows, and fun floral prints.”
While running a business isn’t easy, for Bradshaw, it’s rewarding in more ways than one.
“Whether you’re making a baby quilt or making a T-shirt quilt for a child who graduated from high school, gifting what you have made is what sewing is all about. It truly is a gift of love from one person to another.”
The article can be found online at news.uga.edu/stephanie-bradshaw-seamless-transition/