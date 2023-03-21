The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries for the 2023 Georgia's Rome Photo Contest & Exhibition.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photos that showcase the beauty of Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County. Participants can submit entries in three photo categories: Drone, Places, and Events.
Entries will be accepted from March 21 to midnight on May 7, 2023. Prizes will be awarded and it is free to enter.
The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinion for the People’s Choice Award for the best photo. All entrants’ photos will be uploaded onto the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page. The public will be invited to vote May 10 to May 13. The photo with the most combined Likes and Comments will be recognized with the People’s Choice Award.
Photos will be considered for selection in the exhibition from all entries received. An exhibition for the photos selected will be held at the Rome Area History Center. Photography will be showcased throughout the first floor exhibit space of the center. Awards and prizes will be presented at the opening reception on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. First place prizes will be awarded for best drone photo, best photo of a place in Floyd County, and best photo of an event in Floyd County. All first place winners will receive a $100 Gift Card. 2nd Place and 3rd Place winners will be recognized in all three categories and will receive ribbons. A $75 gift card will be presented to the People’s Choice winner.
All first place prize winners and the People's Choice Winner will select a gift card from any one of Georgia’s Rome Hospitality Members. First place prize winners and the People's Choice winner will also be awarded a free 1 year membership to the Rome Georgia Photography Club.
The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism is proud to partner with the Rome Georgia Photography Club for this year's contest. Three master photographers from the Rome Georgia Photography Club will jury the exhibition and select winners in each category.
Imagery that best captures the uniqueness and beauty of Georgia’s Rome will be selected for the exhibition.
“We encourage participants to submit entries that share a sense of place,” said Kristi Kent, communications director for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. “Submissions should capture the beautiful qualities and characteristics of Rome that make our town unique.”
Photography will be showcased throughout the year in print and online with credits to the photographer. Photographers whose work is selected for the exhibition will have the option to sell their work displayed at the exhibition and will retain 100% of the total sale.
Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit. Entries may also be submitted on a USB/flash drive with completed entry form (available at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit) and delivered or mailed to the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop located at 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161.
For complete details on entry forms, submission guidelines, and the exhibition, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706-295-5576.